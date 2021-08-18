Local News Top Story 

Two arrested after U.S. 31 traffic stop Wednesday morning

Calvin Watkins. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Two people were arrested early this morning on drug-related charges after a traffic stop by Columbus Police.

According to police reports, officers stopped a vehicle on U.S. 31 near Lowell Road at just after midnight this morning. Officers spoke to the driver, 50-year-old Calvin L. Watkins and his passenger, 23-year-old Abigail N. Clemans, both of Columbus.

A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including drugs Watkins had hidden in his clothes. Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Watkins is facing preliminary charges for possessing methamphetamine, a legend drug, a controlled substance, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Clemans is being accused of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Abigail N. Clemans. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.