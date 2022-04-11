Two arrested after suspicious person report

A report of a suspicious person at a Columbus apartment complex, led to the arrests of two men on various charges including counterfeiting.

Columbus police were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North County Road 150W on Saturday afternoon and located 23-year-old Cody J. Miller of Columbus, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. As he was taken into custody, a search revealed he was carrying counterfeit money.

A second person at the scene, 22-year-old Jarell E. Bowers was in a nearby vehicle. But when police talked to Bowers they could smell marijuana inside his vehicle. A search revealed marijuana packaged for sale. And he was carrying a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the waistband of his pants.

Miller is facing a charge of counterfeiting in addition to the outstanding warrant. Bowers is being accused of dealing and possessing the marijuana and for possessing a handgun without a permit.