Two arrested after Sunday morning armed robbery in Columbus

Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery in downtown Columbus early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers were called to the 1000 block of Ninth Street at about 4 Sunday morning after two men robbed a victim at gunpoint. The men took money from the victim, then fled the area in a dark-colored vehicle, police say.

Police soon found the vehicle and stopped it on U.S. 31 near County Road 450N. Police saw a large amount of cash inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with the serial numbers removed.

22-year-old Justin D. Allen, of Columbus and 21-year-old Carter E. Kappel of Washington were arrested on preliminary charges of: