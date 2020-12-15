Two arrested after shoplifting incident at Eastbrook Plaza store

Columbus police say that two women tried to flee from police after shoplifting from a Eastbrook Plaza store.

Police were in the area at about 3 Saturday afternoon when they were flagged down by a witness, who saw two women pushing full shopping carts out of the Dollar General Store. Officers saw the women’s vehicle, with the trunk still open, race out of the parking lot.

As police chased after the women, the suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the median at Herman Darlage Drive and U.S. 31. Although the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Ashlee N. Dyer of Edinburgh briefly attempted to free her vehicle, she eventually surrendered.

Police discovered more than $750 in stolen merchandise in the vehicle. It was returned to the store.

Dyer was arrested on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and reckless driving.

The passenger, 42-year-old Tiffany D. McCammon, of Elizabethtown, is being accused of theft.