Two arrested after robbery of Seymour liquor store

Two Indianapolis men are in custody after allegedly robbing a liquor store in Seymour Friday afternoon and then fleeing from police.

According to police reports, Seymour officers were called to the North Ewing Street store at about 2:46 p.m. Friday afternoon on a reported robbery, where the suspects fled north on State Road 11. Police found and intercepted the vehicle, which then headed onto Interstate 65 north. Neighboring agencies used tire deflation devices to try and stop the vehicle. The driver finally lost control and left the interstate a few miles south of Franklin, before running away into a field where he was taken into custody.

A passenger in the vehicle struggled with police before being arrested.

The Jackson County Jail reports that 33-year-old Lawrence D. Green was booked into jail Friday afternoon and is facing charges of robbery, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and reckless driving. 23-year-old Bryant A. Edwards was booked into the jail Friday evening on charges of robbery, intimidation and resisting arrest.

Seymour police say the suspects are also implicated in another similar area robbery and are expected to face more charges.