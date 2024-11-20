Two arrested after police chase in Bartholomew County

Two people were arrested after a police chase Monday through eastern Bartholomew County and Columbus, and after they switched seats in the car.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle that failed to yield at about 10:51 p.m. Monday night near North Buckingham and West Farmstead Drives. But instead of stopping, the vehicle took off, at one point stopping in the middle of the road to switch drivers. The driver struck a tire deflation device put out by Columbus police, but kept going.

The chase finally ended when Indiana State Police used a maneuver to spin the vehicle to a stop.

The driver, 24 year old Brandon Burton and a passenger, 18 year old Audrianna Hoover, both of Columbus, were taken into custody. Police say narcotics and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Burton is facing charges of resisting arrest with a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, possession of a syringe, possession of legend drug, possession of meth, possession of look-a-like substance and reckless driving. He was also wanted on two Bartholomew County warrants.

Hoover is being accused of resisting arrest with a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, reckless driving, possession of a syringe and possession of a look-a-like substance.