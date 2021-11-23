Two arrested after Jackson County traffic stop

Two people were arrested on drug dealing charges after a traffic stop Monday in Jackson County after more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police reports, troopers pulled over a vehicle just south of the Seymour exit Monday for several traffic violations. But the trooper became suspicious and his police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle.

A search uncovered about 1.6 pounds of meth, along with fentanyl pills, three guns, drug paraphernalia and about $2,000 in cash.

The driver, 36-year-old Patrick J. Doornbos and a passenger, 30-year-old Amber L. Balser, both of Monticello were arrested on charges of Dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, and for possessing the narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Doornbos is also facing an additional charge of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon. Balser is being charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Evidence photo courtesy of Indiana State Police