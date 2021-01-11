Two arrested after invasion of Jennings County home

Jennings County deputies arrested two people who allegedly invaded a home Saturday in Country Squire Lakes.

Residents returned to a home on Langston Way at about 11 a.m.

Saturday morning and found a man and woman who they didn’t know inside the residence and the family’s belongings had been rifled through. Before deputies could arrive, the two people took off. But with a detailed description of the suspects, deputies soon located 29-year-old Dustin Decker and 27-year-old Keisha Philpot walking nearby, who matched the description.

They were both arrested on felony charges of residential entry, while Decker is also facing charges of possessing methamphetamine and a syringe.