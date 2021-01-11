Local News Top Story 

Two arrested after invasion of Jennings County home

admin
Dustin Decker. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department

Jennings County deputies arrested two people who allegedly invaded a home Saturday in Country Squire Lakes.

Residents returned to a home on Langston Way at about 11 a.m.

Saturday morning and found a man and woman who they didn’t know inside the residence and the family’s belongings had been rifled through. Before deputies could arrive, the two people took off. But with a detailed description of the suspects, deputies soon located 29-year-old Dustin Decker and 27-year-old Keisha Philpot walking nearby, who matched the description.

They were both arrested on felony charges of residential entry, while Decker is also facing charges of possessing methamphetamine and a syringe.

Keisha Philpot. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department