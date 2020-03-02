Two arrested after failed theft attempt of vehicle batteries

A Seymour theft was foiled after the suspects got their stolen rental truck stuck in the mud Friday.

Seymour police say that they were called to a truck sales business in the 1200 block of South Commerce Drive at about 11:47 a.m. Friday morning after suspects reportedly took more than 60 used vehicle batteries, but their U-Haul truck got stuck in the mud at the business. The two men then ran from the area, with one fleeing across both lanes of the Interstate.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jeremy Brooks of Indianapolis, and 35-year-old Glen R. Etheridge of Boggstown. A search of the truck revealed that the ignition was seriously damaged and the truck had been reported stolen out of Jacksonville, Florida.

They are facing two counts of theft each.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police assisted in the investigation.