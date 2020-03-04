Two arrested after discovery of meth during traffic stop

Two people were arrested on the east side of Columbus after a police dog smelled narcotics in their vehicle during a traffic stop last night.

Columbus police report that officers stopped the vehicle near McKinley and Gladstone avenues at about 11:05 last night. After the alert from the police dog, officers discovered methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

32-year-old Autumn M. Gibson of Columbus was arrested on preliminary charges of possessing the items. 30-year-old Jacob E. Mercer of Columbus is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.