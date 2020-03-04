Local News 

Two arrested after discovery of meth during traffic stop

admin
Autumn Gibson. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Two people were arrested on the east side of Columbus after a police dog smelled narcotics in their vehicle during a traffic stop last night.

Columbus police report that officers stopped the vehicle near McKinley and Gladstone avenues at about 11:05 last night. After the alert from the police dog, officers discovered methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

32-year-old Autumn M. Gibson of Columbus was arrested on preliminary charges of possessing the items. 30-year-old Jacob E. Mercer of Columbus is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

Jacob Mercer. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department