Two arrested after counterfeit bills passed at outlet mall

Two people are under arrest after a counterfeiting incident at the Edinburgh Outlet Mall last week led to a police chase.

According to Edinburgh Police reports, officers were called to the mall after a store accepted several $100 bills that were fake. A woman fled to a car in the parking lot but when police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled the wrong way on U.S. 31 before cutting across the median and driving south on Interstate 65. Police were able to stop the vehicle at the Walesboro exit, when it tried to back up the interstate the wrong way, but wasn’t able to get around stopped semis.

Police retrieved four counterfeit bills thrown from the vehicle as well as two from the outlet store. The driver, 41-year-old William Cokley of West Lafayette was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended and criminal recklessness.

The passenger, 26-year-old Erica May of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is being accused of theft and counterfeiting.

Photo: Evidence photo courtesy of Edinburgh Police Department.