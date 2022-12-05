Two arrested after chase through east side of Columbus

Christopher A. Riddle. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Two people are facing charges after a police chase through parts of the east side of Columbus last week.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in an earlier shoplifting incident at about 2:40 Thursday afternoon. But as police approached the vehicle, the driver took off. The driver tried to evade officers by ignoring stop signs and driving through yards on several streets, before stopping in a backyard on Wallace Avenue.

The driver and a passenger then tried to run away, before being caught by police.

A search of the vehicle uncovered narcotics, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, syringes, methamphetamine packaged for sale, scales along with items reported stolen from a store.

Rachel A. Cardoso- Nelson. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

The driver, 43-year-old Christopher A. Riddle of Indianapolis and the passenger, 33-year-old Rachel A. Cardoso-Nelson of Columbus were taken into custody.

Riddle is facing preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of the drugs and drug paraphernalia, reckless driving along with an outstanding Marion County warrant.

Cardoso-Nelson is being accused of theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of the drugs and drug paraphernalia.