Two arrested after chase on Interstate 65

Two people were arrested after a chase early this morning on Interstate 65 started near Seymour.

According to Indiana State Police reports, a trooper pulled over a car just south of the Seymour exit at about 2 a.m. this morning for a traffic violation. The trooper noticed signs of criminal activity inside the vehicle and the driver asked for an ambulance to be called to take care of his passenger.

But while the trooper waited for an ambulance and Seymour police to arrive to assist, the driver took off, headed south on the highway at high speed.

The chase ended south of Scottsburg when the driver hit tire deflation devices deployed by authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Lavonte, C. Conn, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the passenger, 23-year-old Aundrea L. Rodgers of Montgomery, Alabama were taken into custody.

Conn is facing preliminary charges of of Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Handgun without a Permit, and Obstruction of Justice.

Rodgers is being accused of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant.