Two arrested after alcohol shoplifted from North Vernon store

North Vernon police arrested two people Monday night after the suspects pushed a tote full of more than $1,200 in alcohol out the door of Walmart.

According to reports from the police department, officers were called to a reported shoplifting at the store on State Road 3 at about 10:36 p.m. Monday night. The suspects had already left the store, but officers caught up to them on west U.S. 50.

A search revealed the 35 bottles of booze hidden in the tote, along with vacuums and other items that had not been paid for. The estimated value of everything was about $1,800.

37-year-old Zackie White of Scottsburg was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft. A woman originally gave officers an incorrect name, but was eventually identified as 32-year-old Kaitlyn Grider of Scottsburg. She is facing charges of theft, along with identity deception.

The stolen items were returned to the store.