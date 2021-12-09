Two arrested after abandoned vehicle report in Country Squire Lakes

Two people are facing drug-related charges after police investigated a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the road in Country Squire Lakes Tuesday.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the abandoned vehicle at about 10:47 a.m. Tuesday morning. While at the scene, police stopped another vehicle they believed was related to the abandoned one.

When police searched the second vehicle they found that a back-seat passenger, 21-year-old Jason Duncan of North Vernon, was carrying almost two ounces of methamphetamine, a firearm and other drug-related items. A second passenger, 23-year-old Beth Vidoloff of North Vernon, was found to have drug paraphernalia.

Duncan is facing preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing methamphetamine, a legend drug acts violation, and for possession of a syringe, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Vidoloff is being accused of possessing the drug parapheralia.