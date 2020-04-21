Two arrested after 90 mph police chase and crash

Two Columbus residents were arrested yesterday after the driver of an SUV led police on a chase at speeds of up to 90 mph.

Columbus police say an officer recognized 48-year-old Robin L. Ransom inside the SUV on State Road 46. Ransom was wanted on six outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.

The driver was pulled over by police briefly near Fourth and Brown streets at about 4:15 p.m. before taking off again, ignoring traffic signals, trying to drive onto Interstate 65, and crashing into a concrete barrier.

26-year old Anthony M. Brown was found outside the vehicle and was taken into custody on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Ransom was found hiding nearby in bushes and is facing new charges including:

Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Criminal Recklessness Causing Injury

Reckless Driving Causing Injury

Driving While Suspended

Possession of Marijuana

Both were treated for injuries at Columbus Regional Hospital before being taken to the jail.