Two area schools recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools

Two schools in our area were recognized last week as Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The department chose CSA Lincoln Campus in downtown Columbus and Van Buren Elementary in Brown County.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Both schools were recognized in the category “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.”

The schools were recognized at a ceremony in Washington D.C. on Friday. Bartholomew Consolidated Schools Superintendent Jim Roberts, CSA Lincoln Principal Brett Findley and the school’s special Education teacher Desiree Shaw took part in the ceremony.