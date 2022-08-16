Two area businesses recognized with governor’s longevity awards

Two local businesses are among those being recognized today by the governor for their longevity.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced today that 47 businesses statewide are being recognized with the Century or Half-Century Business Award. Holcomb said the award recognizes the businesses for decades of resilience and hard work but for the lasting impact on Indiana’s economy.

Among those recognized for the Century Award is the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce which has been active for 116 years. Ray’s Automotive Center in Bartholomew County is receiving the Half Century Award for 54 years in business.

The awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service.