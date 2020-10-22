Two accused of theft of catalytic converter on Mapleton

Two local men were arrested Tuesday night by Columbus police, accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter off of a van on the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police are reporting that they were called to the 100 block of S. Mapleton Street at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on a report of the men working to remove the converter from the vehicle. As officers arrived, one ran away carrying a portable saw.

Police were assisted by a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog who tracked the fleeing man to a nearby home. 52-year-old Dandy J. Knight was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and theft.

The second man, 27-year-old Anthony K. Roberts was stopped by police and officers found the catalytic converter that had been removed from the van. Roberts is facing a preliminary charge of theft.