Two accused of theft of catalytic converter on Mapleton

Dandy J. Knight. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Two local men were arrested Tuesday night by Columbus police, accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter off of a van on the east side of Columbus.

Columbus police are reporting that they were called to the 100 block of S. Mapleton Street at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on a report of the men working to remove the converter from the vehicle. As officers arrived, one ran away carrying a portable saw.

Police were assisted by a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog who tracked the fleeing man to a nearby home. 52-year-old Dandy J. Knight was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and theft.

Anthony K. Roberts. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

The second man, 27-year-old Anthony K. Roberts was stopped by police and officers found the catalytic converter that had been removed from the van. Roberts is facing a preliminary charge of theft.