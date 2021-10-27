Turning Point recognizes IUPUC group with award

Turning Point Domestic Violence Services has given its 2021 Mission Partner Award to the Feminism Club at IUPUC.

According to the agency, the Feminism Club has partnered with Turning Point on events such as “Take Back the Night” and “The Clothesline Project.” Turning Point also recognized the club’s continued work during the pandemic. Stephanie Cunningham of Turning Point said the members of the club exemplified this year’s Turning Point theme of “It Starts with Me.”

The Feminism Club engages in advocacy, prevention, and related educational work to serve its communities.