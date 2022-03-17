Trump: Pence will not be vice president candidate

Former President Trump says that Mike Pence will not be his running mate in 2024.

In an interview with “The Washington Examiner,” Trump said he doesn’t think people would accept Pence, a Columbus native, as his running mate again. He went on to say he and Pence had a great relationship “except for the very important factor that took place at the end.”

Pence refused to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has said he didn’t have the authority to do so when Trump falsely claimed he won the 2020 race. Pence himself is said to be considering a presidential bid in 2024.

