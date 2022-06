The Bartholomew County 4-H fair continues today with Democratic Party Family Day at the fair.

Tonight’s entertainment includes The Hot Dog Eating Contest at 6:30 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Building, the Indiana Truck Pulling Association at the grandstand at 7 p.m. and the Columbus City Band at the David Boll Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

The fair ends Saturday.

You can get more information at bartholomewcountyfair.com