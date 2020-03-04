Truck hit by train after driver runs stop sign

Johnson County deputies say that a box truck was struck by a train this morning east of U.S. 31.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says that the truck driver, 24-year-old Jacob A. Murdick of Middletown, tried to beat the train, running a stop sign at Johnson County Road 650S. The rear of the truck was struck by the train, which was pulling 91 cars.

Murdick was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included Indiana State Police, Edinburgh Fire Department and Seals Ambulance Service.