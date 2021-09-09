Truck driver injured after object thrown through windshield

Jennings County deputies are investigating after a truck driver was injured when an object was thrown from another vehicle, shattering the semi’s windshield.

According to police reports, the driver was headed north near State Road 7 and Crystal Glades when the object was thrown from a southbound vehicle. The truck driver suffered minor injuries including glass in his eyes.

If you have any information on the incident or if you were a witness, you can contact the Jennings County Central Dispatch at 812-346-4911.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.