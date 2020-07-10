Truck driver dies after crash in I-65 construction zone

An Ohio truck driver was killed in a crash yesterday morning in the construction zone on Interstate 65 near Seymour, after his truck suffered a mechanical problem.

Indiana State Police say that 41-year-old Daniel Cosma of North Royalton, Ohio was driving southbound about three miles north of Seymour at about 9:30 a.m. when he appeared to encounter a mechanical problem. In that section of the work zone there are no shoulders and he stopped his truck in the right lane, where he got out to work on his vehicle.

A second truck, driven by 31-year-old Donald Nicholl of Decatur, Georgia, struck the first trailer, pushing the truck into Cosma, who suffered fatal injuries.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for nearly four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.