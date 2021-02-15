Truck driver arrested after denying accident on I-65

Indiana State Police say a truck driver denied being in an accident, despite damage to his semi that matched a damaged guard rail on Interstate 65 Sunday.

A trooper stopped to help the driver of a disabled truck about three miles north of the Seymour exit at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver, 29-year-old Kendarius C. Poole of Riverdale, Georgia, said that he just had flat tires that needed repaired, but claimed he had not been involved in a crash. But troopers noticed fresh damage to a guardrail about two miles south that matched damage to Pooles truck and trailer.

State Police dog Jinx alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. During a search of the truck, troopers found suspected marijuana and synthetic urine.

Poole was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic urine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.