Troopers, police out in force to crack down on impaired, dangerous drivers

Indiana State Police will be joining hundreds of law enforcement agencies from across the state for the Safe Family Travel campaign. You will see more officers out over the next six weeks, to discourage impaired driving and to ensure drivers and passengers are properly buckled.

The increased high-visibility patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. They will be concentrated around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Last year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were 2,352 crashes in Indiana which resulted in 450 injuries and eight fatalities.