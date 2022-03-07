Troopers investigating man’s death in Brownstown

Indiana State Police have launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found in a vehicle in Brownstown.

According to Indiana State Police reports, Brownstown rescue workers were called about an unconscious man in a vehicle on Main Street at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They determined the man was already dead and he was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled and the man’s identity still needs to be confirmed before his name is released, troopers say.