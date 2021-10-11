Troopers investigate death in Decatur County Jail

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Decatur County Jail.

According to State Police reports, 54-year-old James L. Catron of Greensburg collapsed while he was in jail custody at about 1 a.m. Friday morning. Despite first aid and CPR, Catron was pronounced dead at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department requested State Police conduct the investigation in Catron’s death.

Troopers say that no foul play is suspected. An autopsy is pending.

Catron had been in jail since Sept. 26th.