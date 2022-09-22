Troopers arrest two teens after 111 mph drive on Interstate

Two teens are under arrest after a more than 100 mph police chase in Jackson County yesterday.

According to Indiana State Police reports, a trooper stopped a car that was driving 111 in the 70 mph zone on Interstate 65 near the Jonesville Road exit at about 10 yesterday morning.

The car was being driven by a 17-year-old from Crothersville and a 16-year-old from Seymour was a passenger. Troopers say the 16-year-old had been reported as a missing person. The juvenile was wanted on felony charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, robbery, and failure to appear.

Both were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle uncovered an alcoholic beverage, a look-a-like marijuana substance and two realistic-looking fake firearms.

The 17-year-old was arrested on initial charges of reckless driving, possession of an alcoholic beverage by a minor, and dealing in a look-a-like substance.

Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail before being trasfered to a juvenile detention facility.