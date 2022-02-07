Trooper searching for hit-and-run vehicle in Seymour

Troopers are looking for your help finding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Friday afternoon on the north side of Seymour.

According to Indiana State Police reports, the incident happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Roads 700 North and 875 East, when a vehicle hit a person walking. The victim was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the vehicle is possibly a silver Chevrolet Impala. After hitting the man, the vehicle continued north on County Road 875 East past Trinity Lutheran High School.

If you have any information about the incident you should contact Trooper David Owsley at the Versailles State Police post at 812-689-5000.