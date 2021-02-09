Trooper recognized for heroism in rescue from burning vehicle

An Indiana State Police trooper is being recognized for his heroism rescuing a teen from a burning vehicle.

The Versailles post is reporting that Sgt. Jared Black was honored with the Indiana State Police Lifesaving Award Monday for his efforts at the scene of a crash in August in rural Ripley County.

According to state police, Black arrived on the scene to find a 17-year-old trapped in the burning vehicle. Black broke out the sunroof of the vehicle and helped the victim get to safety.

Photo: Capt. Anthony Scott, Maj. Michael Eslinger, Sgt. Jared Black, Lt. Paul Adams. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police