Trooper recognized for bravery after 19 years

An Indiana State Police trooper is being recognized for his heroism after an incident 19 years ago in Jackson County.

The Indiana State Police recently held their annual awards ceremony, and recognized Sgt. Don Gregory with a Combat Action Award for the October 2002 incident. Gregory was a trooper with the Seymour state police post at the time and was called to a rural Jackson County road early in the morning of Oct. 18, 2002 to assist a Jackson County deputy. The deputy was searching the area for several suspects who were believed to be wanted on warrants who abandoned a vehicle and fled.

Gregory found one of the suspects walking along the road nearby. When Gregory questioned the man about whether he was carrying a gun, the man reached for a weapon and threatened the trooper. Gregory drew his own weapon and shot the man, who ran into the woods, where he died.

Gregory is now with the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. He received the award after a review of older incidents.

Other awards given at the ceremony, went to Senior Trooper Randel Miller as the Versailles post Trooper of the Year. And five troopers were recognized for their efforts during a November 2019 incident in rural Jefferson County. Master Trooper Joseph Livers, an Indiana State Police-South Zone SWAT Team member, was shot and wounded during an incident with a man barricaded in a home. Livers was awarded a Purple Heart and Combat Action Award.

Four other troopers received Combat Action Awards for getting Livers to safety — Lt. Paul Adams, and Master Troopers Rick Stockdale, Mark True, and Brent Lykins.