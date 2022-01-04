Trooper promoted to sergeant at ISP K-9 division

An Indiana State Police trooper originally from Jackson County is being promoted to the rank of sergeant in the agency’s state canine division.

Master Trooper Christopher Richey was recently promoted after serving with police dogs since 2005. His first police dog, Heiko, retired in 2012. His current canine partner, Rayner, is nearly 11 years old.

A graduate of Brownstown High School, Richey served in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years. He graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy in 2000, and was assigned to the Versailles State Police Post. He became a dog trainer in 2014 and a master trainer in 2017. He was transferred to the Special Operations Division in 2019 to serve as a full-time master trainer.

In his new position, he will continue to train and to certify police dogs from the state police and other police agencies throughout Indiana.

Richey now lives in Franklin County with his wife and two children.