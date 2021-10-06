Trick-or-treat hours announced for local communities

Several local communities are announcing their trick-or-treating hours for Halloween.

In Columbus, trick or treat hours will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

In Seymour, trick or treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30th. That’s due to a 1991 declaration from the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety that moves the trick or treating hours to the Saturday prior to Halloween if the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Edinburgh trick or treating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on October 31st and Prince’s Lake will be from 5 to 8 p.m. The rest of Johnson County and its cities and towns will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

North Vernon’s Sweet Street at Stellar Plaza and Madison Ave and city trick-or-treating will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31st.

If you want to share treats with trick-or-treaters you should leave your outside lights on.