Tree giveaway today at Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds

The Bartholomew County Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding its 9th annual Tree giveaway starting at 5 today until the trees run out at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds. Heather Shireman with the conservation district explains a little more about this event.

Shireman says they giving away 1500 trees from the Vallonia Nursery. Your choices include Norway Spruce, Tulip, Persimmon, White Pine, and Redbud.

There is a limit of 5 trees per person. This will be a drive thru style pickup for everyone’s health and safety.

The conservation district will also be accepting donations for Turning Point Domestic Violence Services.

For more information on items needed by Turning Point you can go to turningpointdv.org. If you have questions about the tree give away you can contact the Soil and Water Conservation District through their Facebook page or their website at www.bartholomewswcd.org.