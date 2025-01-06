Travel warnings continue as roads remain dangerous

Emergency officials are urging you to stay off of area roads, saying that travel is restricted to emergency workers only under an ongoing red travel warning.

Bartholomew County and all of its neighboring counties are under a red travel warning including Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties. Under a red travel warning, officials say you should comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate with public officials and disaster services and comply with directions of officers.

Columbus police say that side roads are still very snow covered, as well as, many of the parking lots. Since 6:30 this morning, officers responded to more than 50 calls to assist motorists, mostly for vehicles stuck in the snow. Bartholomew County Emergency Management reports that drifting snow is recovering roads as fast as crews can clear them.

The red travel warning is in effect until further notice.

Columbus Transit has also suspended service for the day due to the road conditions.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in our area until 7 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is forecasting that another 1 to 3 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice is possible with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

