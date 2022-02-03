Travel restrictions in place as winter storm continues

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for our area until 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says you can expect heavy snow in the northern part of our area, with a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and some snow to the south. Additional accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with a light icy glaze are likely. Winds will be gusting as high as 35 mph.

The winter storm warning extends south to Seymour, south of that an ice storm warning is in place until 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Travel will be difficult. Roads will be slick, and visibility will be reduced with patchy, blowing snow. If you have to be out driving, you should use extra caution and allow for more time to reach your destination.

In our area, as of 6:30 a.m., Bartholomew, Jackson and Brown counties have red travel warnings in place this morning. Under a red travel warning, you should refrain from all travel, comply with emergency measures, cooperate with officials executing emergency operations plans and obey directions from officers. A red advisory is the highest level of advisory.

Johnson County is under an orange travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening and you should only travel if it is essential such as to work or for emergencies.

Shelby, Decatur and Jennings counties are under a yellow travel advisory this morning, the lowest level of advisory, meaning you should use caution or avoid areas that are restricted.

The weather service says that if you have to travel, you should make sure you have an emergency kit with an extra flashlight, food, water and a blanket in your vehicle.

Many schools and businesses are announcing closings and delays. You can check out the most up to date list here.

