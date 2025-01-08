Travel restrictions continue as bitter cold hits area

Area emergency officials are keeping travel restrictions in place, citing continued poor road conditions that likely won’t improve as temperatures have turned bitter cold.

Most area counties are maintaining an orange watch level traffic restrictions, which means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel such as to work or in emergencies is recommended. That includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings and Shelby counties.

Johnson County has scaled back to a travel advisory, the lowest level of travel restrictions. You could find travel hazardous and restricted in some areas and you should avoid those areas if you can.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management says road and travel will likely continue to be affected through the end of the week and road crews are continuing to work to clear side streets and rural county roads.

Temperatures are expected to turn bitterly cold tonight with the National Weather Service forecasting a low of -2 degrees tonight. And with the wind it is going to feel even worse.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management suggests that you should stay home if you can, take extra time to travel, be careful of slick roadways and dress in layers to keep warm during the cold snap.