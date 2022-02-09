Travel advisories remain in effect this morning

Bartholomew and most of its surrounding counties remain under a yellow travel advisory this morning.

Under a yellow advisory level, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.

Shelby and Decatur counties have returned to a normal status, while Brown, Jackson, Jennings and Johnson counties remain yellow, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security travel restrictions map