Travel advisories remain in effect this morning
Bartholomew and most of its surrounding counties remain under a yellow travel advisory this morning.
Under a yellow advisory level, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Shelby and Decatur counties have returned to a normal status, while Brown, Jackson, Jennings and Johnson counties remain yellow, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Indiana Department of Homeland Security travel restrictions map