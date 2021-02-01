Travel advisories ongoing due to slick road conditions

Area counties are all under a travel advisory, due to the combination of rain and snow, plus below freezing temperatures overnight causing slick road conditions.

Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson and Shelby counties are all under the yellow advisory level, the state’s lowest level of travel warning, meaning that routine travel or activities are restricted due to a hazardous condition. The Bartholomew County Emergency Operations Center has been reporting that some roads remain slick and snow-covered. You should use caution if you are driving and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.