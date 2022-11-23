Trash routes delayed due to Thanksgiving holiday

Local government offices will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

In Columbus, trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day with Thursday collections happening on Friday, and Friday collections on Saturday.

Columbus City Utilities offices will be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call the offices at 812-372-8861 to report an emergency.

In Seymour, normal Thursday trash routes will be picked up today and normal Friday routes will be picked up next Monday.