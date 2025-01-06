Trash collections delayed as snow mires garbage trucks

Much of our area remains under a red travel warning, meaning travel is still restricted to emergency workers.

The slick roads and blowing snow have also hampered efforts to operate city services such as trash collection.

According to the Columbus Department of Public Works and Safety, trash and recycling routes for today have been suspended. Due to hazardous road conditions, trucks repeatedly got stuck on the streets and officials decided it was unsafe and inefficient to try to continue the services. Monday’s collection routes will resume tomorrow, while Tuesday’s routes will remain on schedule as planned. Neighborhoods missed today include:

Any addition South of Tipton Lakes Blvd.

W 2 Mile House Rd.

Woodcrest

Knolltop

Carya Sq.

Holly Hills

Harrison Ridge

Harrison Green

Shoreview Ct

Shadowbay

Any addition E of Terrace Lake Rd to Woodland Farms Dr.

Deer Creek

Persimmon & Yokewood Ct.

Catalina Dr.

Fox Ridge

Columbus Transit has also suspended service for the day due to the road conditions.

Similarly, Seymour’s Department of Public Works is reporting that trash and recycling crews had to stop work for the day, as they repeatedly got stuck along their routes. The city says that they will pick up again when the road conditions improve, although when that will be has yet to be determined.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in our area until 7 p.m. tonight.

Photo courtesy of City of Seymour Department of Public Works.