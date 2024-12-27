Trash and recycling routes in Columbus delayed due to holidays

A reminder that due to the Christmas holiday, trash and recycling routes in Columbus are running a day late for the rest of this week. Normal Thursday routes are being picked up today and normal Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday.

The city will follow the same schedule next week around the New Year’s holiday. Local government offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday next week. There will be no trash or recycling pickup in Columbus on Wednesday and routes will be running a day late for the rest of the week. Normal Wednesday routes will be picked up on Thursday and normal Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday.