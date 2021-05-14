Trail passes now available online for Hoosier National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service says you can now purchase your trail permits for Hoosier National Forest online.

The permits are required for those older than 17 who want to ride bicycles or horses on the forest’s trails. You have the option to buy a day pass or annual pass, as well as a variety of payment options.

The permits can be printed out or carried virtually, and displayed on your mobile device.

You can also still buy the permits in person with cash, check or credit card, at Forest offices in Bedford and Tell City, and at other local vendors.

You can take advantage of the new service by going to recreation.gov.

Photo: Water falls from Hemlock Cliffs in Hoosier National Forest. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service