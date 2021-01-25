Traffic violation leads to arrest of four on drug-related charges

Columbus police arrested four people last week on felony charges after their vehicle was stopped for a minor traffic violation.

According to police reports, officers stopped the vehicle near 17th and Union streets at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police realized that the driver, 35-year-old Kristopher D. Harris, of Columbus, had a suspended driver’s license. A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, police say.

Officers discovered a glass smoking pipe containing methamphetamine, along with syringes, marijuana, other controlled substances and a .22 caliber rifle lodged between the driver’s door and seat. Harris was taken into custody along with his passengers, 31-year-old Cory R. Crowe, and 46-year-old Samantha L. Banks, both of Columbus and 36-year-old Winston C. Zink, of Nashville.

Charges included: