Traffic stop turns to drug charges after eyeglasses case find

Two people were arrested after a Columbus police dog smelled drugs inside the vehicle during an early-morning traffic stop.

Columbus police report that they stopped a speeding vehicle near 16th Street and Central Avenue about 1:15 a.m. Monday morning. The police dog alerted to the smell of drugs and a search found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside an eyeglasses case.

40-year-old Jennifer L. Jeffries and 26-year-old Makaelin J. Wilks, both of Columbus, were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia.