Traffic stop turns into drug trafficking arrest in downtown Columbus

A traffic violation and expired license plate led to a Columbus man’s arrest on drug dealing charges this week.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers stopped a vehicle near 12th and Sycamore streets at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night for a minor traffic violation. But officers also discovered that the license plate was expired.

Police conducted an inventory of the vehicle before having it towed and the search revealed methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl inside. Police also found drug paraphernalia including smoking devices, scales, cash and a replica rifle in the vehicle.

The driver, 28-year-old Jesse S. Woolsey was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in a narcotic and in more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, along with possession charges for the meth, narcotics, a legend drug, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.