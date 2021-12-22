Traffic stop leads to two arrests in Jennings County

Two people were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop in Country Squire Lakes.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, a deputy noticed 22-year-old Zachary Hamblen of Vallonia riding in a vehicle, and recognized that Hamblen was wanted on several outstanding Jennings County warrants. After the vehicle was pulled over, Hamblen was taken into custody without incident.

But deputies also discovered that the driver, 19-year-old Kinnadi Skinner of North Vernon had a suspended driver’s license. She was also arrested and the vehicle searched, where deputies discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Hamblen is facing charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia, as well as four outstanding warrants. Skinner is facing a charge of driving while suspended.