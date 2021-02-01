Traffic stop leads to drug-dealing charges for Columbus man

A Columbus man is facing drug-dealing charges after a large amount of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop last week.

Columbus officers report that they stopped a vehicle near 11th and Pearl streets at about 8:30 Thursday evening. A passenger appeared to be shaking and nervous, according to police reports. A Columbus police dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle and a search revealed almost 57 grams of meth and other drugs including synthetic marijuana.

The passenger, 44-year-old Finis K. Carpenter of Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine as well as charges for possessing methamphetamine, a narcotic and a look-alike substance.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department